Nagpur, July 21 Soyabean and groundnut oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Castor oil in non-edible section too reported strong on increased demand from oil paints and allied industries amid weak supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted strong here on renewed demand from South-based traders. Low production estimates in overseas soymeal also boosted prices here. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,230 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,000 1,980 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,160 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 668 664 Soyoil Solvent 628 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 668 662 Soyoil Solvent 629 623 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 678 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 679 672 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 677 671 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 676, Pachora - 679, Parbhani - 679, Koosnoor - 680, Solapur - 678, Supa - 678, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 33,800-34,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,300, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - 35,700, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 25.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nagpur APMC soyabean and foodgrain traders today continued their strike in protest against Maharashtra government decision to impose commission on them. Some traders are ready to participate in the auctions. Final decision will be taken in second session, according to sources. * * * * * *