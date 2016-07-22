Nagpur, July 22 The rising trend in groundnut oil prices remained unabated for the fourth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Shortage of stock and weak production of groundnut in this season also fuelled prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Castor oil in non-edible section too recovered further on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,000 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,130 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,180 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil Solvent 628 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil Solvent 629 629 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 678 678 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 679 679 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 676, Pachora - 679, Parbhani - 679, Koosnoor - 680, Solapur - 678, Supa - 678, Sangli - 681. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,300, Washim - 34,000, Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 35,700, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 6.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction of soyabean or foodgrain reported till 12.45 pm as soyabean and foodgrain traders still on strike over the commission issue. The issue will be solved by this evening, according to sources. * * * * * *