Nagpur, July 25 Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non edible section today extended losses in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by stockists, taking cues from global markets. Sentiments remained weak after Malaysian palm oil futures dropped sharply. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected prices. Trading activity was reported thin as major traders adopted wait and watch policy, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading deals. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, sharp fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reports increased production in this season also affected morale of crushing plants, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,000 30,600-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,100 30,700-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-35,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,000-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,250, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 37,100, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 37,000, Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,600, Sangli - 38,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 664 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 624 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,120 1,130 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 668 Soyoil Solvent 624 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 668 Soyoil Solvent 624 629 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 672 676 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 671 674 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 673, Parbhani - 673, Koosnoor - 674, Solapur - 672, Supa - 672, Sangli - 673. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,300-34,800 34,300-34,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - 35,700, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *