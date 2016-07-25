Nagpur, July 25 Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non edible section
today extended losses in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased selling by
stockists, taking cues from global markets. Sentiments remained weak after Malaysian palm oil
futures dropped sharply. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, easy condition on Madhya Pradesh
oil market also affected prices. Trading activity was reported thin as major traders adopted
wait and watch policy, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading deals.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in
soyabean oil, sharp fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and reports increased production in this season also affected morale of crushing
plants, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,000 30,600-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,100 30,700-35,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,000-35,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,000-35,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,250, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 37,100,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 38,000, Latur - 37,000, Nanded - 37,000,
Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,600, Sangli - 38,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 664 670
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 624 628
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,120 1,130
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 664 668
Soyoil Solvent 624 628
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 664 668
Soyoil Solvent 624 629
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 672 675
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
672 676
JALNA
Soyoil refined
671 675
NANDED
Soyoil refined 671 674
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674,
Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 673, Parbhani - 673,
Koosnoor - 674, Solapur - 672, Supa - 672, Sangli - 673.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,300-34,800 34,300-34,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,600,
Jalna - 35,700, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli -
35,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 4.9 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunders-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *