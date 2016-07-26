Nagpur, July 26 Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non edible section
today declined further in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of demand from
local traders amid easy condition in overseas oil prices. About ten dollar per tonne fall in
international edible oils in last three sessions, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike
in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,500 30,000-35,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,600 30,100-35,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,000-35,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,500-35,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,6000, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - 37,100,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 37,000,
Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,700.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 664
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 624
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,100 1,120
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 662 665
Soyoil Solvent 622 625
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 664
Soyoil Solvent 621 625
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 670 672
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
670 671
JALNA
Soyoil refined
669 672
NANDED
Soyoil refined 670 672
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 672,
Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 671, Parbhani - 670,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 670, Supa - 670, Sangli - 671.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,300-34,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,600,
Jalna - 35,400, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 35,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli -
35,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 29.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *