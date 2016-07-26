Nagpur, July 26 Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non edible section today declined further in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of demand from local traders amid easy condition in overseas oil prices. About ten dollar per tonne fall in international edible oils in last three sessions, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,500 30,000-35,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,600 30,100-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-35,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,500-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,6000, Hingoli - 36,500, Jalna - 37,100, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,500, Nanded - 37,000, Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,100 1,120 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 662 665 Soyoil Solvent 622 625 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 664 Soyoil Solvent 621 625 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 670 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 672 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 672, Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 671, Parbhani - 670, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 670, Supa - 670, Sangli - 671. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,300-34,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - 35,400, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 35,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 35,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 29.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *