Nagpur, July 27 Groundnut oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming trend in producing regions. Lower groundnut crop estimate in this season also fuelled prices. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed and castor oil in non-edible section recovered here on good demand from paint and allied industries amid weak arrival from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,500 30,400-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,600 30,500-35,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,000-34,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,500-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - 36,700, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,700, Sangli - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,120 1,100 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 619 619 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 619 619 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 669 669 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670, Baramati - 667, Chalisgaon - 667, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 670, Supa - 668, Sangli - 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 35,400, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *