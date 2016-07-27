Nagpur, July 27 Groundnut oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming trend
in producing regions. Lower groundnut crop estimate in this season also fuelled prices. Trading
activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting wait and watch move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed and castor oil in non-edible section recovered here on good demand from
paint and allied industries amid weak arrival from producing regions.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady
here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean
oil & soymeal, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and high moisture content
arrival also affected prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,500 30,400-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,600 30,500-35,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,000-34,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,500-35,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - 36,700,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 36,500,
Washim - 37,000, Solapur - 37,700, Sangli - 37,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,120 1,100
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 619 619
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 619 619
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 669 669
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
668 668
JALNA
Soyoil refined
668 668
NANDED
Soyoil refined 669 669
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670,
Baramati - 667, Chalisgaon - 667, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 670, Supa - 668, Sangli - 669.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 35,400, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli -
36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 2.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *