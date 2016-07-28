Nagpur, July 28 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered marginally in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,500 30,500-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,600 30,600-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,300-35,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,900-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - 36,700, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,030 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 619 619 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 619 619 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 669 669 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670, Baramati - 667, Chalisgaon - 667, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 670, Supa - 668, Sangli - 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)