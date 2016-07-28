Nagpur, July 28 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered marginally in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing region. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from
South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-35,500 30,500-35,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-35,600 30,600-35,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,300-35,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,900-35,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 37,500, Jalna - 36,700,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500,
Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,030
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,120 1,120
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 619 619
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 619 619
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 669 669
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
668 668
JALNA
Soyoil refined
668 668
NANDED
Soyoil refined 669 669
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670,
Baramati - 667, Chalisgaon - 667, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 670,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 670, Supa - 668, Sangli - 669.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli -
36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)