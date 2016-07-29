Nagpur, July 29 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices also
affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing region. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-36,000 31,500-35,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-36,100 31,600-35,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,100-38,500 37,700-38,100 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,300-35,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,900-36,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,700,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500,
Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 657 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 617 620
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,030
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,120 1,120
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 656 659
Soyoil Solvent 616 619
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 656 659
Soyoil Solvent 616 619
Cottonseed refined oil 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 666 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
665 668
JALNA
Soyoil refined
666 668
NANDED
Soyoil refined 666 669
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 667,
Baramati - 664, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 666, Parbhani - 667,
Koosnoor - 667, Solapur - 668, Supa - 667, Sangli - 668.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600
Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli -
36,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *