Nagpur, July 29 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-36,000 31,500-35,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-36,100 31,600-35,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,100-38,500 37,700-38,100 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,300-35,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,900-36,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 36,700, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 36,800, Nanded - 36,500, Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,500, Sangli - 37,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 657 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 617 620 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,260 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,030 2,030 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 656 659 Soyoil Solvent 616 619 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 656 659 Soyoil Solvent 616 619 Cottonseed refined oil 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 666 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 665 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 666 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 666 669 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 667, Baramati - 664, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 666, Parbhani - 667, Koosnoor - 667, Solapur - 668, Supa - 667, Sangli - 668. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,600 Akola - 34,000, Washim - 34,500, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 36,800, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 34,700, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,200, Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *