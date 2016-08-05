Nagpur, Aug 5 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refine, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on good buying support from South-based traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. Notable hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of region. Healthy rise in soymeal in last two sessions, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-35,000 30,600-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-35,100 30,700-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,300-34,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,800-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,0500, Jalna - 36,700, Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,700, Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,800, Sangli - 37,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 662 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 622 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 661 661 Cottonseed solvent 641 641 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 668 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 669 669 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 669, Pachora - 670, Parbhani - 671, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 679, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 34,700-35,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900 Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - 36,000, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,600, Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *