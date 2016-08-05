Nagpur, Aug 5 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm oil, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refine, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further here on good buying support from South-based traders
amid thin supply from crushing plants. Notable hike in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions because of rains in parts of region. Healthy rise in soymeal in
last two sessions, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from
South-based plants also jacked up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-35,000 30,600-35,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-35,100 30,700-35,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,300-34,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,800-35,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,400, Hingoli - 37,0500, Jalna - 36,700,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,800, Nanded - 37,700,
Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,800, Sangli - 37,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 662
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 622
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined oil 661 661
Cottonseed solvent 641 641
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 668 668
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
669 669
JALNA
Soyoil refined
671 671
NANDED
Soyoil refined 670 670
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669,
Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 669, Pachora - 670, Parbhani - 671,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 679, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 34,700-35,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900
Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 35,000,
Jalna - 36,000, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,600, Sangli -
35,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and
minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
