Nagpur, Aug 8 Linseed, castor oil prices, in non-edible today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by paint and allied industries amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refine, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past three sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and downward trend on NCDEX also pushed down prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-35,000 30,600-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-35,100 31,100-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-35,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-35,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,250, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,600, Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,100, Nanded - 37,000, Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,300, Sangli - 37,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,150 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 656 656 Soyoil Solvent 616 616 Cottonseed refined 662 662 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 657 657 Soyoil Solvent 617 617 Cottonseed refined oil 661 661 Cottonseed solvent 641 641 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 662 662 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 662, Baramati - 665, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 665, Parbhani - 665, Koosnoor - 663, Solapur - 666, Supa - 664, Sangli - 667. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900 Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - 36,000, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 34,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,600, Sangli - 35,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *