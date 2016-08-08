Nagpur, Aug 8 Linseed, castor oil prices, in non-edible today strengthened in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by paint and allied industries amid
a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop
position reports in this season. Trading activity in other major edible oils reported weak as no
trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in Malaysian palm oil, sources
said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refine, sunflower refined,
rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in limited deals.
* Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to
soyabean oil & soymeal since past three sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean mandi and downward trend on NCDEX also pushed down prices here, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-35,000 30,600-35,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-35,100 31,100-35,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 37,700-38,000 37,700-38,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,500-35,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,700-35,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,250, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,600,
Koosnoor - 37,800, Malkapur - 37,000, Latur - 37,100, Nanded - 37,000,
Washim - 37,500, Solapur - 37,300, Sangli - 37,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 665 665
Cottonseed solvent 645 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,020 2,020
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,150 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 656 656
Soyoil Solvent 616 616
Cottonseed refined 662 662
Cottonseed solvent 642 642
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 657 657
Soyoil Solvent 617 617
Cottonseed refined oil 661 661
Cottonseed solvent 641 641
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 665 665
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
662 662
JALNA
Soyoil refined
662 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 662,
Baramati - 665, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 665, Parbhani - 665,
Koosnoor - 663, Solapur - 666, Supa - 664, Sangli - 667.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,900
Akola - 34,500, Washim - 34,900, Dhulia - 34,500, Hingoli - 35,000,
Jalna - 36,000, Khamgaon - 34,200, Latur - 35,500, Nanded - 34,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 35,600, Sangli -
35,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.7 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 2.3 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum
temperature would be around and 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
