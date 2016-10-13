Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 13 Nagpur, Oct 13 Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section also reported down in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belt. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. Nearly 1,000 soyabean bags (moisture content about 20 per cent) reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-30,000 26,000-29,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-30,100 26,100-29,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 26,900-30,000 Amravati 200 25,700-30,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 26,000-30,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 30,400, Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 30,200, Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 30,200, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 31,000, Solapur - 30,100, Sangli - 29,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 666 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,900 1,900 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 700 Soyoil Solvent 654 660 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 700 Soyoil Solvent 655 660 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,500-29,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000 Akola - 29,300, Washim - 29,600, Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 30,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 28,800, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 30,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,600, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 29,700, Sangli - 29,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *