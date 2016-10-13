Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 13
Nagpur, Oct 13 Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp
fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin
trading activity, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Rapeseed and castor oil in non-edible section also reported down in absence of
buyers amid release of stock from stockists.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and
coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid good supply from
crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing belt. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
Nearly 1,000 soyabean bags (moisture content about 20 per cent) reported for
auctions here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-30,000 26,000-29,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-30,100 26,100-29,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 26,900-30,000
Amravati 200 25,700-30,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 26,000-30,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 30,400, Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 30,200, Jalna - 31,000,
Koosnoor - 30,200, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 31,000,
Solapur - 30,100, Sangli - 29,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 704
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 666
Cottonseed refined 715 715
Cottonseed solvent 695 695
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,900 1,900
Sunflower oil refined 990 990
Linseed oil 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 694 700
Soyoil Solvent 654 660
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 700
Soyoil Solvent 655 660
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 707 711
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
707 710
JALNA
Soyoil refined
709 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 709 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,500-29,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,000
Akola - 29,300, Washim - 29,600, Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 30,100,
Jalna - 30,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 28,800, Latur - 29,500,
Nanded - 30,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,600, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
29,700, Sangli - 29,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
