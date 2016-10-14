Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 14 Nagpur, Oct 14 Groundnut, linseed and coconut KP oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on these oils. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined and castor oil ruled steady here in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Weak trend in soymeal continued here on lack of demand from crushing plants. Further fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, fresh fall in soymeal also affected sentiment. Nearly 900 soyabean bags (moisture content about 20 per cent) reported for auctions here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,000 26,000-29,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,100 26,100-29,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,300-30,600 30,500-30,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 26,900-30,500 Amravati 200 25,700-30,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 26,000-30,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 30,500, Dhulia - 30,750, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 30,200, Malkapur - 34,700, Latur - 27,900, Nanded - 29,500, Solapur - 30,100, Sangli - 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 699 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,900 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,150 1,160 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil Solvent 654 654 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 707 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 708, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,500 Akola - 28,700, Washim - 29,100, Dhulia - 29,200, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 30,000, Nandurbar - 29,700, Khamgaon - 28,300, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 29,200, Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius (68.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *