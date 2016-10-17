Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 17 Nagpur, Oct 17 Barring a healthy rise in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed soyabean oil prices up. Strong rally in Malaysian palm oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, and castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here on subdued demand from South-based traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival from producing region. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and good supply from producing belts also pushed down prices. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,000 25,000-29,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,100 25,100-29,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 25,200-28,500 Amravati 500 24,900-28,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 25,000-29,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 30,500, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,200, Jalna - 30,700, Koosnoor - 30,200, Malkapur - 30,700, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,200, Solapur - 29,700, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 665 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,880 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 701 Soyoil Solvent 665 662 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 702 Soyoil Solvent 665 660 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 716 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 714, Supa - 717, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola - 27,000, Washim - 29,100, Dhulia - 27,500, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 29,000, Nandurbar - 29,700, Khamgaon - 28,300, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 29,200, Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius (61.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *