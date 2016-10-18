Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 18 Nagpur, Oct 18 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh rise in internationals soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing region. Healthy rise in soyabean oil in last two sessions, notable rise in overseas soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,900-29,000 25,300-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,000-29,100 25,400-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,700-28,700 Amravati 500 25,500-29,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,000-29,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,000, Solapur - 28,800, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,880 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 702 Soyoil Solvent 665 660 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 716 716 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 714, Supa - 717, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,000 Akola - 27,700, Washim - 29,100, Dhulia - 27,500, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 29,000, Nandurbar - 29,700, Khamgaon - 28,300, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 29,200, Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *