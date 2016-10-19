Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 19 Nagpur, Oct 19 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil, fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,600 25,600-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,700 25,700-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,300-28,600 Amravati 500 25,000-29,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,000-28,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,200, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 28,250, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 672 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,880 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 705 Soyoil Solvent 663 665 Cottonseed refined 690 700 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 704 Soyoil Solvent 662 665 Cottonseed refined oil 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 716 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 714, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,000 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 27,300, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 28,000, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 27,800, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 28,700, Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *