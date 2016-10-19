Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 19
Nagpur, Oct 19 Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined sharply in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall
in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient
stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected
sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders. Fresh fall
in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil, fresh fall on
NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment.
About 2,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about
20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,000 per tonne, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-28,600 25,600-29,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-28,700 25,700-29,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,300-28,600
Amravati 500 25,000-29,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 25,000-28,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,200, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 28,700,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 28,250,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 711
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 672
Cottonseed refined 690 695
Cottonseed solvent 670 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,150 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,880 1,880
Sunflower oil refined 990 990
Linseed oil 1,150 1,150
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 703 705
Soyoil Solvent 663 665
Cottonseed refined 690 700
Cottonseed solvent 670 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 704
Soyoil Solvent 662 665
Cottonseed refined oil 690 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 713 716
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
714 716
JALNA
Soyoil refined
714 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 713 716
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715,
Baramati - 714, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,000 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 27,300, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 28,000, Hingoli - 29,100,
Jalna - 28,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 27,800, Latur - 28,500,
Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
28,700, Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *