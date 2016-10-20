Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 20 Nagpur, Oct 20 Prices of groundnut oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening trend in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment turned bearish because of increased supply from producing belt. Trading activity in other edible reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move because of notable hike in overseas edible oil prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,800 25,200-28,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,900 25,300-28,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,300-29,000 Amravati 500 25,000-29,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,000-28,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 30,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 28,250, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,870 1,880 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 703 Soyoil Solvent 663 663 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 714, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,000 27,700-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 25,700, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 27,800, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 28,700, Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *