Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 20
Nagpur, Oct 20 Prices of groundnut oil softened at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening trend in producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment turned bearish because of
increased supply from producing belt. Trading activity in other edible reported thin as no
trader was in mood for any commitment and adopted wait and watch move because of notable hike in
overseas edible oil prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing region. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
About 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about
20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,200 per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,800 25,200-28,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,900 25,300-28,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,300-29,000
Amravati 500 25,000-29,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 25,000-28,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 30,500, Jalna - 28,600,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 28,250,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,140 1,150
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,870 1,880
Sunflower oil refined 990 990
Linseed oil 1,150 1,150
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 703 703
Soyoil Solvent 663 663
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 702
Soyoil Solvent 662 662
Cottonseed refined oil 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 713 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
714 714
JALNA
Soyoil refined
714 714
NANDED
Soyoil refined 713 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715,
Baramati - 714, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,000 27,700-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 25,700, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 29,100,
Jalna - 28,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 27,800, Latur - 28,500,
Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
28,700, Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
