Nagpur, Oct 21 The slide in soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices continued
unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by
stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment
turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX
in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, castor oil suffered heavily here on poor demand from local
traders amid increased supply from producing region.
* Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Healthy
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based
plants also jacked up prices.
About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about
20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,400 per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,900-29,000 25,200-28,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,000-29,100 25,300-28,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,300-29,300
Amravati 500 25,000-29,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 500 25,000-28,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 30,000, Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 30,700, Jalna - 29,500,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,000,
Solapur - 30,500, Sangli - 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 665
Cottonseed refined 685 690
Cottonseed solvent 665 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,130 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,870
Sunflower oil refined 990 990
Linseed oil 1,150 1,150
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 699 703
Soyoil Solvent 659 663
Cottonseed refined 685 690
Cottonseed solvent 665 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 702
Soyoil Solvent 659 662
Cottonseed refined oil 685 683
Cottonseed solvent 670 673
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 711
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
708 710
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 714
NANDED
Soyoil refined 709 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 711.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,000 27,700-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500
Akola - 25,700, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 29,100,
Jalna - 28,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 27,800, Latur - 28,500,
Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
28,700, Sangli - 28,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *