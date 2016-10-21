Nagpur, Oct 21 The slide in soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, castor oil suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing region. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 2,500 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,900-29,000 25,200-28,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,000-29,100 25,300-28,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,300-29,300 Amravati 500 25,000-29,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 25,000-28,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 30,000, Dhulia - 29,500, Hingoli - 30,700, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,000, Solapur - 30,500, Sangli - 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 665 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,130 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,870 Sunflower oil refined 990 990 Linseed oil 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 703 Soyoil Solvent 659 663 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 702 Soyoil Solvent 659 662 Cottonseed refined oil 685 683 Cottonseed solvent 670 673 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 711 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 714 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,700-28,000 27,700-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,500 Akola - 25,700, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,500, Nandurbar - 29,200, Khamgaon - 27,800, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 29,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 27,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 28,700, Sangli - 28,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *