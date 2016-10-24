Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 24 Nagpur, Oct 24 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing region also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Good hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,500-29,200 24,000-28,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,600-29,300 24,100-28,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-29,750 29,000-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000 Amravati 1,000 25,200-29,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-28,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,250, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,500, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,850 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 707 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 706, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 707, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,500 26,200-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500 Akola - 25,700, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 26,600, Jalna - 26,400, Nandurbar - 25,700, Khamgaon - 25,800, Latur - 26,500, Nanded - 27,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 26,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,700, Sangli - 26,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.12 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *