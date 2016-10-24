Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 24
Nagpur, Oct 24 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing region
also affected sentiment, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled
steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders amid release
of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants. Good hike in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up
prices.
About 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about
20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,300 per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,500-29,200 24,000-28,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,600-29,300 24,100-28,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,000-29,750 29,000-29,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000
Amravati 1,000 25,200-29,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,500-28,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,250, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,500,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,130
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,850
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil Solvent 657 657
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 698
Soyoil Solvent 657 657
Cottonseed refined oil 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 709
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
707 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
708 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 707
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 707,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 706, Parbhani - 706,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 707, Sangli - 709.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,500 26,200-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500
Akola - 25,700, Washim - 28,600, Dhulia - 26,000, Hingoli - 26,600,
Jalna - 26,400, Nandurbar - 25,700, Khamgaon - 25,800, Latur - 26,500,
Nanded - 27,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 26,500, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,700, Sangli - 26,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.12 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *