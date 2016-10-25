Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 25
Nagpur, Oct 25 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming trend in American
soya digam oil. Sentiment also improved after as soyabean oil recovered smartly on NCDEX.
Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders
also fuelled prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices declined further here on lack of buying support from local traders
amid good supply from crushing plants. High moisture content arrival also affected
prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing region. Fresh hike soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted
prices.
Between 3,000 and 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture
content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,500 per tonne here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-29,300 24,900-29,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-29,400 25,000-29,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,200-29,900 29,000-29,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000
Amravati 1,000 25,000-29,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,400-28,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,500,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 663
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,840
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 704 700
Soyoil Solvent 664 659
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 703 698
Soyoil Solvent 663 659
Cottonseed refined oil 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 712 709
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
713 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
714 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 713 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 715, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 26,000-26,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500
Akola - 25,200, Washim - 25,600, Dhulia - 25,800, Hingoli - 25,400,
Jalna - 26,300, Nandurbar - 25,500, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,800,
Nanded - 27,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 26,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,800, Sangli - 25,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.0 degree Celsius (64.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
