Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 25 Nagpur, Oct 25 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming trend in American soya digam oil. Sentiment also improved after as soyabean oil recovered smartly on NCDEX. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices and reported demand from South-based traders also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices declined further here on lack of buying support from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. High moisture content arrival also affected prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Fresh hike soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. Between 3,000 and 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-29,300 24,900-29,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-29,400 25,000-29,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-29,900 29,000-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000 Amravati 1,000 25,000-29,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,400-28,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,500, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 663 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,840 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 704 700 Soyoil Solvent 664 659 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 703 698 Soyoil Solvent 663 659 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 714 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 715, Supa - 713, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 26,000-26,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500 Akola - 25,200, Washim - 25,600, Dhulia - 25,800, Hingoli - 25,400, Jalna - 26,300, Nandurbar - 25,500, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,800, Nanded - 27,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 26,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,800, Sangli - 25,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.0 degree Celsius (64.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *