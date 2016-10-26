Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 26 Nagpur, Oct 26 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as palm oil in Malaysia rose up. Healthy rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. Between 2,000 and 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,700 25,300-29,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,800 25,400-29,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,200-29,900 29,000-29,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000 Amravati 1,000 25,000-28,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-28,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,500, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 666 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,840 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 709 705 Soyoil Solvent 669 665 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 709 704 Soyoil Solvent 669 665 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 715 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 716, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 717, Supa - 715, Sangli - 717. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500 Akola - 25,200, Washim - 25,100, Dhulia - 25,300, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - 25,800, Nandurbar - 25,500, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,000, Nanded - 26,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 26,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,800, Sangli - 25,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.1 degree Celsius (64.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *