Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 26
Nagpur, Oct 26 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as palm oil in Malaysia rose up. Healthy rise on NCDEX and increased
demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. No takers to soymeal, good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi
and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices.
Between 2,000 and 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture
content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,200 per tonne here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-28,700 25,300-29,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-28,800 25,400-29,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,200-29,900 29,000-29,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000
Amravati 1,000 25,000-28,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,500-28,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,600, Nanded - 28,500,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 666
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,840
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,240
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,850 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 709 705
Soyoil Solvent 669 665
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 709 704
Soyoil Solvent 669 665
Cottonseed refined oil 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 714 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
715 711
JALNA
Soyoil refined
716 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 715 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715,
Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 716, Pachora - 714, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 717, Supa - 715, Sangli - 717.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500
Akola - 25,200, Washim - 25,100, Dhulia - 25,300, Hingoli - 24,400,
Jalna - 25,800, Nandurbar - 25,500, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,000,
Nanded - 26,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 26,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,800, Sangli - 25,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.1 degree Celsius (64.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *