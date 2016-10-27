Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 27
Nagpur, Oct 27 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on increased Diwali festival offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming
trend in producing belt. Buying activity in these edible oils picked up because of notable rise
in soyabean oil on NCDEX and shortage of stock in ready segment. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh
edible oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, castor and coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand
from local traders amid release of stock from stockists.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and rapeseed oil ruled steady here in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices nosedived here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply
from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean oil in last three sessions, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants
also jacked up prices.
Between 2,500 and 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture
content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,300 per tonne here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-29,200 25,000-28,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-29,300 25,100-28,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,300-30,000 29,300-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000
Amravati 1,000 25,200-28,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,500-28,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 28,500,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,600.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 710
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 670
Cottonseed refined 715 710
Cottonseed solvent 695 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,840
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,240
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 708
Soyoil Solvent 673 669
Cottonseed refined 715 705
Cottonseed solvent 695 685
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 713 709
Soyoil Solvent 673 668
Cottonseed refined oil 715 710
Cottonseed solvent 695 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 716 714
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
717 714
JALNA
Soyoil refined
718 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 717 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717,
Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 716,
Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 719, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,000-25,500 25,500-26,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500
Akola - 25,000, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,200, Hingoli - 24,500,
Jalna - 24,500, Nandurbar - 25,000, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500,
Nanded - 26,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 25,300, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,300, Sangli - 25,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *