Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 27 Nagpur, Oct 27 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased Diwali festival offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing belt. Buying activity in these edible oils picked up because of notable rise in soyabean oil on NCDEX and shortage of stock in ready segment. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, castor and coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and rapeseed oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices nosedived here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable hike in soyabean oil in last three sessions, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. Between 2,500 and 3,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,300 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,200 25,000-28,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,300 25,100-28,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,300-30,000 29,300-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-29,000 Amravati 1,000 25,200-28,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,500-28,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 28,500, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 670 Cottonseed refined 715 710 Cottonseed solvent 695 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,840 1,840 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,240 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 708 Soyoil Solvent 673 669 Cottonseed refined 715 705 Cottonseed solvent 695 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 709 Soyoil Solvent 673 668 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent 695 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 719, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,000-25,500 25,500-26,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500 Akola - 25,000, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,200, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - 24,500, Nandurbar - 25,000, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 26,000, Parbhani - 26,000, Solapur - 25,300, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,300, Sangli - 25,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *