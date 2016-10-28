Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-October 28 Nagpur, Oct 28 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in groundnut producing region like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil price here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belt. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices here. Between 3,000 and 4,000 soyabean bags reported for auctions here. High moisture content (about 20 per cent) is available at Rs 23,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-31,000 25,000-30,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-31,100 25,100-30,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,800-30,500 29,300-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,000-30,000 Amravati 1,000 25,200-29,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,000-29,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,250, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 28,500, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 28,600. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 673 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,125 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,845 1,840 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,830 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 719, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 26,500 Akola - 25,000, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - 24,500, Nandurbar - 24,800, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 26,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 26,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,300, Sangli - 25,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.1 degree Celsius (67.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Diwali Holidays - Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed between October 29 and November 1 on the occasion of Diwali festival. * * * * * *