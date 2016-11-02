Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 2 Nagpur, Nov 2 Soyabean oil today moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * No auctions reported till 12.15 pm as labourers are absent. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery n.a. 25,000-30,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery n.a. 25,100-30,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,800-30,500 29,800-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,250, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 28,500, Solapur - 29,300, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 676 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,125 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,845 1,845 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,830 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 714 Soyoil Solvent 673 675 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 715 Soyoil Solvent 673 675 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 718, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 719, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 25,000-25,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 25,000, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,000, Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 26,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,300, Sangli - 25,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC is officially open but no auction reported till 12.15 as majority of labourers are absent there. These loaders and unloaders are mostly from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In Diwali, they used to return their native places. This situation will continue till Saturday, according to an APMC official. * * * * * *