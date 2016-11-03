Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 3 Nagpur, Nov 3 In range-bound trade, soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, linseed oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers support from local traders amid good arrival from producing regions. * Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in auctions of Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing belts. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here. Absence of labourers also affected trading activity, according to APMC sources. About 3,000 bags of soyabean reported here. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-28,100 26,000-28,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-28,200 26,100-28,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola n.a. n.a. Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 29,5800, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,500, Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 672 Cottonseed refined 710 715 Cottonseed solvent 690 695 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,120 1,140 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,830 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 712 Soyoil Solvent 665 670 Cottonseed refined 710 715 Cottonseed solvent 690 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 710 Soyoil Solvent 665 669 Cottonseed refined oil 710 715 Cottonseed solvent 690 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 715 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 718 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 713, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 24,800, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,000, Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,300, Sangli - 25,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.90 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *