Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 3
Nagpur, Nov 3 In range-bound trade, soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices
moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid
weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend.
Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also
affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, linseed oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers
support from local traders amid good arrival from producing regions.
* Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported down in auctions of Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing
Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from
producing belts. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and fresh fall
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices here. Absence of labourers
also affected trading activity, according to APMC sources.
About 3,000 bags of soyabean reported here.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-28,100 26,000-28,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-28,200 26,100-28,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 29,5800, Jalna - 29,000,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,500,
Solapur - 29,500, Sangli - 30,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 713
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 672
Cottonseed refined 710 715
Cottonseed solvent 690 695
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,100 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,800 1,820
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,120 1,140
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,830
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 712
Soyoil Solvent 665 670
Cottonseed refined 710 715
Cottonseed solvent 690 695
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 706 710
Soyoil Solvent 665 669
Cottonseed refined oil 710 715
Cottonseed solvent 690 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
712 715
JALNA
Soyoil refined
712 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 714 718
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 714, Solapur - 713, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800
Akola - 24,800, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,000,
Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500,
Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,300, Sangli - 25,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.90 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
