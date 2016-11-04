Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 4 Nagpur, Nov 4 The slide in groundnut oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible side continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of reports of good new crop position and sharp fall in groundnut oil in Gujarath, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in auctions of Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to APMC sources. Between 1,000 and 1,500 bags of soyabean reported here. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-29,000 26,600-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-29,100 26,700-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 26,700-28,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,000, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 28,750, Solapur - 29,750, Sangli - 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 664 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,100 1,120 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,830 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 704 704 Soyoil Solvent 664 664 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 664 664 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 713, Supa - 714, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 24,800, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,000, Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,300, Sangli - 25,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius (60.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *