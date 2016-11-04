Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 4
Nagpur, Nov 4 The slide in groundnut oil in edible section and linseed oil in
non-edible side continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today
on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Sentiment turned
bearish because of reports of good new crop position and sharp fall in groundnut oil in
Gujarath, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady
here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices firmed up in auctions of Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to APMC
sources.
Between 1,000 and 1,500 bags of soyabean reported here.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-29,000 26,600-28,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-29,100 26,700-28,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,000 29,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 26,700-28,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 29,300, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,000,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 28,750,
Solapur - 29,750, Sangli - 28,500.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 664
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,800
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,100 1,120
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,830 1,830
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 704 704
Soyoil Solvent 664 664
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 664 664
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
712 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 713, Supa - 714, Sangli - 714.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,600-25,000 24,600-25,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800
Akola - 24,800, Washim - 25,000, Dhulia - 25,500, Hingoli - 25,000,
Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500,
Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,300, Sangli - 25,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.6 degree Celsius (60.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 16
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *