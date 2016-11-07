Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 7
Nagpur, Nov 7 Groundnut and coconut oil suffered heavily today in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing region like
Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and weak trend there. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity,
sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed, linseed and castor oil ruled steady
here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted weak here on poor demand from South-based traders amid
high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid
high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and high content arrival also affected prices.
About 1,000 bags of soyabean reported here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,750 26,000-29,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,850 26,100-29,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,700-28,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,700,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,400,
Solapur - 29,000, Sangli - 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 664
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,770
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,080 1,080
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,810 1,830
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 704 704
Soyoil Solvent 664 664
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 664 664
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
712 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 713, Supa - 714, Sangli - 714.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,200-24,600 24,400-24,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800
Akola - 24,600, Washim - 24,900, Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 25,000,
Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500,
Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
26,300, Sangli - 24,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *