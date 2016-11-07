Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 7 Nagpur, Nov 7 Groundnut and coconut oil suffered heavily today in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by good arrival from producing region like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and weak trend there. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower, rapeseed, linseed and castor oil ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted weak here on poor demand from South-based traders amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high content arrival also affected prices. About 1,000 bags of soyabean reported here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,750 26,000-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,850 26,100-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,700-28,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 28,700, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 28,700, Nanded - 28,400, Solapur - 29,000, Sangli - 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 705 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 664 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,770 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,080 1,080 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,810 1,830 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 704 704 Soyoil Solvent 664 664 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 664 664 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 713, Supa - 714, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,200-24,600 24,400-24,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 24,600, Washim - 24,900, Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 25,000, Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 25,300, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 25,500, Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 25,000, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 26,300, Sangli - 24,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *