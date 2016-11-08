Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 8 Nagpur, Nov 8 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oil prices. Sentiment turned bearish because of good oil seed arrival in all over state, according to sources. VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Sunflower, rapeseed, linseed and castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment good recovery in overseas oil prices. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut and coconut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined further on lack of demand from South-based traders amid high moisture content arrival. Good supply from crushing plants also pushed down prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,000 bags of soyabean reported here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-29,000 26,000-28,750 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-29,100 26,100-28,850 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-28,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 28,800, Sangli - 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 705 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 664 Cottonseed refined 700 710 Cottonseed solvent 680 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,080 1,080 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,790 1,810 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 702 Soyoil Solvent 661 662 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 705 Soyoil Solvent 662 664 Cottonseed refined oil 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 708 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,400 24,400-24,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 24,200, Washim - 24,700, Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 25,000, Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 24,900, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 24,800, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 25,800, Sangli - 24,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *