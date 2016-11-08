Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 8
Nagpur, Nov 8 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oil prices. Sentiment turned
bearish because of good oil seed arrival in all over state, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and coconut KP oil suffered
heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing
regions.
* Sunflower, rapeseed, linseed and castor oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading
activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment good recovery in overseas oil
prices.
* Traders expect easy condition in groundnut and coconut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today declined further on lack of demand from South-based traders
amid high moisture content arrival. Good supply from crushing plants also pushed
down prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
jacked up prices.
About 1,000 bags of soyabean reported here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-29,000 26,000-28,750 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-29,100 26,100-28,850 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 25,500-28,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,700,
Koosnoor - 29,200, Malkapur - 29,200, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,800,
Solapur - 28,800, Sangli - 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 705
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 664
Cottonseed refined 700 710
Cottonseed solvent 680 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750
Sunflower oil refined 980 980
Linseed oil 1,080 1,080
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,790 1,810
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 701 702
Soyoil Solvent 661 662
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 705
Soyoil Solvent 662 664
Cottonseed refined oil 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 707 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
709 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined
708 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,400 24,400-24,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800
Akola - 24,200, Washim - 24,700, Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 25,000,
Jalna - 25,600, Nandurbar - 24,900, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 24,500,
Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 24,800, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad -
25,800, Sangli - 24,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
