Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-November 11 Nagpur, Nov 11 Soyabean and cottonseed in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section today flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed by nearly 12 dollar per tonne in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Government move to scrap Indian currency affected trading activity, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, groundnut oil continued to decline here on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing region. * Sunflower, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices jacked in Nagpur Agriculture Producing Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing region. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and good recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. Closing of major soyabean mandis in the region because of government demonetisation move of Indian currency also boosted prices here. Between 1,000 and 1,500 bags of soyabean reported here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,600 25,000-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,700 25,100-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 28,700, Hingoli - 27,800, Jalna - 28,100, Koosnoor - 28,700, Malkapur - 28,500, Latur - 28,300, Nanded - 27,500, Solapur - 28,000, Sangli - 28,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,376 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-1,950 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 669 Cottonseed refined 705 700 Cottonseed solvent 685 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 980 980 Linseed oil 1,050 1,050 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,230 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 719 709 Soyoil Solvent 679 668 Cottonseed refined 715 710 Cottonseed solvent 695 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 707 Soyoil Solvent 680 669 Cottonseed refined oil 715 710 Cottonseed solvent 695 690 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 727 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 727 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 727 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 726, Supa - 726, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,800-24,200 24,000-24,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 25,800 Akola - 23,200, Washim - 24,200, Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 25,000, Jalna - 25,000, Nandurbar - 24,000, Khamgaon - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 25,000, Parbhani - 24,500, Solapur - 25,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 25,300, Sangli - 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *