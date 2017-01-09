Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 9 Nagpur, Jan 9 Linseed oil in non-edible section and coconut KP oil today recovered in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in overseas oil affected trading activity in major edible oils as traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No taker to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected morale of crushing plants. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,700 25,800-28,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,800 25,900-29,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,300-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 30,000, Sangli - 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. 1,200-1,315 1,250-1,400 Dhan 10 1,600-1,964 1,700-1,980 Cotton 154 5,325-5,425 5,300-5,450 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 754 754 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 714 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,740 1,740 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,010 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 753 753 Soyoil Solvent 713 713 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 753 753 Soyoil Solvent 713 713 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 759 759 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761, Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,100 23,600-24,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,200 Akola - 23,800, Washim - 23,700, Dhulia - 24,200, Hingoli - 23,900, Jalna - 23,500, Nandurbar - 24,100, Khamgaon - 23,500, Latur - 23,900, Nanded - 23,600, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,200, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,000, Sangli - 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *