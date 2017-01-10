Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 10 Nagpur, Jan 10 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions like Gujarath and Tamilnadu also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in international edible oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices. About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-28,300 25,400-27,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-28,400 25,500-27,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,700-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 30,000, Sangli - 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,315 Dhan 10 1,700-1,950 1,600-1,970 Cotton 140 5,400-5,475 5,325-5,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 754 754 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 714 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,740 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 753 753 Soyoil Solvent 713 713 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 753 753 Soyoil Solvent 713 713 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 759 759 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761, Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-23,900 23,600-24,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,000 Akola - 23,800, Washim - 23,700, Dhulia - 24,200, Hingoli - 23,900, Jalna - 23,000, Nandurbar - 24,100, Khamgaon - 23,500, Latur - 23,900, Nanded - 23,600, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,200, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,000, Sangli - 24,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *