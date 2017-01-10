Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 10
Nagpur, Jan 10 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions
like Gujarath and Tamilnadu also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oils
ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in
mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in international edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
release of stock from stockists.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices.
About 600 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-28,300 25,400-27,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-28,400 25,500-27,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 25,700-28,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,300,
Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500,
Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 30,000, Sangli - 30,200.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,200-1,315
Dhan 10 1,700-1,950 1,600-1,970
Cotton 140 5,400-5,475 5,325-5,425
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 754 754
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 714
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,740
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 1,020 1,020
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 753 753
Soyoil Solvent 713 713
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 753 753
Soyoil Solvent 713 713
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 760 760
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
759 759
JALNA
Soyoil refined
760 760
NANDED
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759,
Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761,
Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-23,900 23,600-24,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,000
Akola - 23,800, Washim - 23,700, Dhulia - 24,200, Hingoli - 23,900,
Jalna - 23,000, Nandurbar - 24,100, Khamgaon - 23,500, Latur - 23,900,
Nanded - 23,600, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,200, Supa - n.a.,
Dharwad - 24,000, Sangli - 24,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *