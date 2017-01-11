Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 11 Nagpur, Jan 11 Rapeseed oil today declined in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher arrival from producing regions. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on this oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and weak trend in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, Castor oil today recovered today on renewed demand from oil paint and allied industries from weak supply from producing belts. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of firm trend in international edible oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past two sessions, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing belts because of rainy condition here also pulled down prices. About 1,300 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,400 25,900-28,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,500 26,000-28,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,200-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 30,000, Sangli - 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 10 1,250-1,400 1,200-1,315 Dhan 20 1,851-1,952 1,700-1,950 Cotton 240 5,275-5,440 5,400-5,475 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 754 754 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 714 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,420 1,430 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 759 759 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761, Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,000 Akola - 23,800, Washim - 23,700, Dhulia - 24,200, Hingoli - 23,900, Jalna - 23,000, Nandurbar - 23,800, Khamgaon - 23,500, Latur - 23,900, Nanded - 23,600, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,200, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,000, Sangli - 24,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *