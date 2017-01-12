Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 12 Nagpur, Jan 12 Weak trend in rapeseed oil continued today in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level looking towards increased rapeseed production. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fall in overseas oil market, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past three sessions, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices because of good arrival and release of stock from stockists because of rainy condition also pushed down prices in limited deals. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,400 25,500-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,500 25,600-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 24,900-27,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,200, Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,300, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 30,000, Sangli - 30,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 20 1,250-1,500 1,200-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,851-1,952 Cotton 210 5,430-5,500 5,275-5,440 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 754 754 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 714 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,410 1,420 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 759 759 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761, Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,000 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,000 Akola - 23,800, Washim - 23,700, Dhulia - 24,200, Hingoli - 23,900, Jalna - 23,000, Nandurbar - 23,800, Khamgaon - 23,500, Latur - 23,900, Nanded - 23,600, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,200, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,000, Sangli - 24,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 8.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *