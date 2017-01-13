Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 13 Nagpur, Jan 13 Rapeseed oil today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment. Trading activity in major edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of sharp rise in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in rapeseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today reported strong on good demand from South-based traders. Notable hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices quoted higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 800 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,800 25,200-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,900 25,300-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,300-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 29,200, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,000, Solapur - 29,700, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor 10 2,850-3000 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 10 1,250-1,500 1,250-1,500 Dhan 30 1,750-1,990 1,851-1,952 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,430-5,500 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 754 754 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 714 714 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,410 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 760 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 759 759 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 759, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 760, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761, Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 758, Sangli - 760. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,800-24,200 23,600-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,200 Akola - 24,000, Washim - 23,900, Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,100, Jalna - 23,500, Nandurbar - 24,000, Khamgaon - 23,700, Latur - 24,100, Nanded - 23,800, Parbhani - 23,700, Solapur - 24,400, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,200, Sangli - 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 7.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *