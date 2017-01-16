Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 16 Nagpur, Jan 16 Soyabean oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported weak in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, sharp fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,750 25,500-27,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,850 25,600-28,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-27,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,000, Dhulia - 29,200, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - 29,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 29,600, Latur - 29,500, Nanded - 29,000, Solapur - 29,700, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,750-1,900 Cotton 200 5,420-5,350 5,430-5,400 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 710 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 752 Soyoil Solvent 702 712 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 752 Soyoil Solvent 702 712 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 749 754 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 755 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 755 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 750, Pachora - 751, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 752, Solapur - 750, Supa - 748, Sangli - 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,500-24,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,700 Akola - 23,500, Washim - 23,400, Dhulia - 23,900, Hingoli - 23,500, Jalna - 23,100, Nandurbar - 23,600, Khamgaon - 23,200, Latur - 23,600, Nanded - 23,300, Parbhani - 23,200, Solapur - 23,900, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 23,700, Sangli - 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 10.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *