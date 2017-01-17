Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 17 Nagpur, Jan 17 Castor oil in non-edible section prices today zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by oil paint and allied industries amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in this oil picked up because of poor crop position reports in this season. Trading activity other major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of notable hike in Malaysian palm oil, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in castor oil prices. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today recovered strongly here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in soyameal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,300 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-28,200 25,000-27,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-28,300 25,100-28,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,300-30,400 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 30,000, Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,600, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 30,000, Latur - 30,500, Nanded - 30,200, Solapur - 30,800, Sangli - 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,500 Dhan 50 1,850-2,050 1,750-1,900 Cotton 145 5,050-5,425 5,420-5,350 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 741 741 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 701 701 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,020 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,290 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 750 750 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 749 749 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 750, Pachora - 751, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 752, Solapur - 750, Supa - 748, Sangli - 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,600-24,100 23,200-23,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,200 Akola - 23,900, Washim - 23,900, Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - 23,600, Nandurbar - 24,100, Khamgaon - 23,700, Latur - 24,100, Nanded - 23,800, Parbhani - 23,700, Solapur - 24,400, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,200, Sangli - 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *