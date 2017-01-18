Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 18 Nagpur, Jan 18 Soyabean oil in edible section linseed oil in non-edible section prices today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Reported demand from oil-paint industries also fuelled linseed oil prices. Repeated enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut oils ruled steady here in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today shot up again here on good buying support from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Notable hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Further rise in soyameal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 1,600 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-29,200 25,400-28,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-29,300 25,500-28,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,700-31,000 29,200-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,800-28,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,600, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 30,000, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 29,200, Solapur - 30,800, Sangli - 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,500 Dhan 90 1,850-2,056 1,850-2,000 Cotton 191 5,275-5,405 5,200-5,425 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 741 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 701 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,030 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 740 Soyoil Solvent 702 700 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 740 Soyoil Solvent 702 700 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 751 748 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 747 JALNA Soyoil refined 752 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 749 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 751, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 750, Pachora - 751, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 752, Solapur - 751, Supa - 750, Sangli - 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 23,600-24,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,500 Akola - 24,100, Washim - 23,900, Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - 23,900, Nandurbar - 24,200, Khamgaon - 23,700, Latur - 24,100, Nanded - 23,800, Parbhani - 23,800, Solapur - 24,400, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,200, Sangli - 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *