Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 19 Nagpur, Jan 19 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of volatile trading activity in overseas oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 1,800 soyabean bags reported for auction here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-29,200 25,700-29,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-29,300 25,800-29,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,700-31,000 29,200-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,700-29,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,500, Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,600, Jalna - 30,300, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 30,000, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 28,800, Solapur - 30,800, Sangli - 30,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,056 Cotton 85 5,300-5,425 5,250-5,400 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 703 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,030 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,900 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 742 Soyoil Solvent 702 702 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 751 751 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 752 752 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 751 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 751, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 750, Pachora - 751, Parbhani - 751, Koosnoor - 752, Solapur - 751, Supa - 750, Sangli - 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 24,000-24,500 24,000-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,500 Akola - 24,100, Washim - 23,900, Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - 23,900, Nandurbar - 24,200, Khamgaon - 23,700, Latur - 24,100, Nanded - 23,800, Parbhani - 23,800, Solapur - 24,400, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,200, Sangli - 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *