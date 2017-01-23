Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 23
Nagpur, Jan 23 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence
of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major
oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of volatile prices in
international edible oil, according to sources.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid good supply
from crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of buying support from local crushing plants
amid good supply from producing belts. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers
to soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of
stock from stockists also affected prices.
About 1,400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,100-28,100 26,500-28,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,200-28,200 26,600-28,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,500 29,500-30,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 25,700-28,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,400, Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,300,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 30,000, Latur - 30,300,
Nanded - 29,500, Solapur - 30,300, Sangli - 30,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,500
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,056
Cotton 282 5,450-5,500 5,350-5,480
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 750
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 1,030 1,030
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 749 749
Soyoil Solvent 709 709
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 749 749
Soyoil Solvent 709 709
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 758 758
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
760 760
JALNA
Soyoil refined
758 758
NANDED
Soyoil refined 758 758
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 758,
Baramati - 756, Chalisgaon - 759, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761,
Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 24,000-24,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,500
Akola - 23,1700, Washim - 23,900, Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 23,500,
Jalna - 23,900, Nandurbar - 24,5000, Khamgaon - 24,000, Latur - 23,900,
Nanded - 23,200, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,000, Supa - n.a.,
Dharwad - 24,200, Sangli - 24,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *