Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 23 Nagpur, Jan 23 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of volatile prices in international edible oil, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut oil ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing belts. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also affected prices. About 1,400 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,100-28,100 26,500-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,200-28,200 26,600-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,500 29,500-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,700-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim - 29,400, Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,300, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 30,300, Malkapur - 30,000, Latur - 30,300, Nanded - 29,500, Solapur - 30,300, Sangli - 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,850-2,056 Cotton 282 5,450-5,500 5,350-5,480 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 750 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,030 1,030 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,000 2,000 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 749 749 Soyoil Solvent 709 709 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 749 749 Soyoil Solvent 709 709 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 758 758 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 758 NANDED Soyoil refined 758 758 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 758, Baramati - 756, Chalisgaon - 759, Pachora - 761, Parbhani - 761, Koosnoor - 762, Solapur - 760, Supa - 760, Sangli - 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 24,000-24,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 24,500 Akola - 23,1700, Washim - 23,900, Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 23,500, Jalna - 23,900, Nandurbar - 24,5000, Khamgaon - 24,000, Latur - 23,900, Nanded - 23,200, Parbhani - 23,500, Solapur - 24,000, Supa - n.a., Dharwad - 24,200, Sangli - 24,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *