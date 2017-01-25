Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 25 Nagpur, Jan 25 (Reuters) – The rising trend in Coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by local traders, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Sentiment remained strong, as this oil rose in Madhya Pradesh oil market. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas oil prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiemnt. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,000 26,100-28,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,100 26,200-28,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,500 29,500-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 25,500-28,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,400, Dhulia – 29,500, Hingoli – 29,300, Jalna – 29,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,300, Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan 20 2,000-2,206 2,000-2,225 Cotton 280 5,550-5,700 5,400-5,600 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 753 753 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 713 753 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,030 1,030 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,120 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 759 759 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 761 761 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 760, Baramati – 759, Chalisgaon – 759, Pachora – 762, Parbhani – 761, Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 761, Supa – 760, Sangli – 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,500 Akola – 23,800, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,400, Jalna – 24,700, Nandurbar – 23,700, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 23,800, Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 24,000, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,200, Sangli – 24,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Republic Day. * * * * * *