Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 25
Nagpur, Jan 25 (Reuters) – The rising trend in Coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by local traders, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Sentiment remained strong, as
this oil rose in Madhya Pradesh oil market. Trading activity in other edible and non-edible oils
reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas
oil prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in limited deals.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil and
downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiemnt.
About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,000 26,100-28,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,100 26,200-28,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,500 29,500-30,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 25,500-28,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,400, Dhulia – 29,500, Hingoli – 29,300,
Jalna – 29,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,300,
Nanded – 29,200, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 30,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500
Dhan 20 2,000-2,206 2,000-2,225
Cotton 280 5,550-5,700 5,400-5,600
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 753 753
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 713 753
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 1,030 1,030
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,120 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 752 752
Soyoil Solvent 712 712
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 752 752
Soyoil Solvent 712 712
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 759 759
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
761 761
JALNA
Soyoil refined
760 760
NANDED
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 760,
Baramati – 759, Chalisgaon – 759, Pachora – 762, Parbhani – 761,
Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 761, Supa – 760, Sangli – 762.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,500-24,000 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 24,500
Akola – 23,800, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,400,
Jalna – 24,700, Nandurbar – 23,700, Khamgaon – 24,000, Latur – 23,800,
Nanded – 23,000, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 24,000, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,200, Sangli – 24,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Republic Day.
