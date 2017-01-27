Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 27 Nagpur, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Flat tendency persisted in the major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on the lack of any market moving factor and settled at last levels. Little buying support along with reduced arrivals, largely held select edible oil prices unchanged. Easy condition in international edible oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,200 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,100 25,200-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,200 25,300-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-30,500 29,500-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,500-27,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,400, Dhulia – 29,500, Hingoli – 29,300, Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 28,900, Nanded – 29,600, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan 40 2,000-2,205 2,000-2,200 Cotton 170 5,400-5,630 5,550-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 753 753 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 713 753 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,030 1,030 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,120 2,120 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil Solvent 712 712 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 759 759 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 761 761 JALNA Soyoil refined 760 760 NANDED Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 760, Baramati – 759, Chalisgaon – 759, Pachora – 762, Parbhani – 761, Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 761, Supa – 760, Sangli – 762. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,200-23,700 23,500-24,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,700, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *