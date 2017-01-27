Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 27
Nagpur, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Flat tendency persisted in the major edible oils in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on the lack of any market moving factor and settled at last levels.
Little buying support along with reduced arrivals, largely held select edible oil prices
unchanged. Easy condition in international edible oil prices also affected sentiment, sources
said Friday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non-edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid release of
stock from stockists.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
About 1,200 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-28,100 25,200-28,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-28,200 25,300-28,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-30,500 29,500-30,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,500-27,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,400, Dhulia – 29,500, Hingoli – 29,300,
Jalna – 29,200, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 28,900,
Nanded – 29,600, Solapur – 30,100, Sangli – 29,800.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500
Dhan 40 2,000-2,205 2,000-2,200
Cotton 170 5,400-5,630 5,550-5,700
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 753 753
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 713 753
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 1,030 1,030
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,120 2,120
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 752 752
Soyoil Solvent 712 712
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 752 752
Soyoil Solvent 712 712
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 759 759
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
761 761
JALNA
Soyoil refined
760 760
NANDED
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 760,
Baramati – 759, Chalisgaon – 759, Pachora – 762, Parbhani – 761,
Koosnoor – 762, Solapur – 761, Supa – 760, Sangli – 762.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,200-23,700 23,500-24,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700
Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 24,000, Hingoli – 23,500,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,700, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400,
Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *