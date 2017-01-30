Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- January 30 Nagpur, Jan 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible and non edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,500 25,500-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,600 25,600-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,700, Washim – 29,400, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 29,000, Jalna – 29,000, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 28,700, Nanded – 28,700, Solapur – 29,600, Sangli – 29,750. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan 100 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,205 Cotton 340 5,610-5,700 5,580-5,640 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 739 745 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 699 705 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,000 1,020 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,200 2,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 738 744 Soyoil Solvent 698 703 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 743 Soyoil Solvent 699 705 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 752 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 753 JALNA Soyoil refined 748 754 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 756 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 747, Chalisgaon – 748, Pachora – 750, Parbhani – 750, Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 747, Supa – 749, Sangli – 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,500, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 11.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *