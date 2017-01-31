Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-January 31 Nagpur, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Prices of coconut KP oil today shot up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to stockists demand in view of good rise in producing regions because of poor crop position. Weak supply and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil also helped to push up prices. Trading activity in other edible oil reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of Union Budget, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor oils ruled steady here in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend till the announcement of Budget. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Nearly 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,400 25,400-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,500 25,500-27,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,900-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,000-27,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,900, Dhulia – 29,900, Hingoli – 29,000, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,700, Solapur – 29,600, Sangli – 29,500. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,300-1,500 Dhan 70 2,050-2,200 2,000-2,300 Cotton 110 5,550-5,675 5,610-5,610 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,000 1,000 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,380 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,200 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 738 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 748 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 747, Chalisgaon – 748, Pachora – 750, Parbhani – 750, Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 747, Supa – 749, Sangli – 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,500, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *