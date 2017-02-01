Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 1 Nagpur, Feb 1 (Reuters) – The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by local traders for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing belts. Trading activity in edible and non-edible oil remained weak as no trader was mood for any commitment, watching the Union budget, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past three sessions and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices in weak trading activity. Nearly 800 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,100 25,500-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,200 25,600-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,900, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 28,700, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 28,700, Nanded – 28,200, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 30 1,250-1,400 1,300-1,500 Dhan 80 2,130-2,290 2,050-2,200 Cotton 130 5,250-5,507 5,550-5,675 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 1,000 1,000 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 738 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 748 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 747, Chalisgaon – 748, Pachora – 750, Parbhani – 750, Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 747, Supa – 749, Sangli – 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,500, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *