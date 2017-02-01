Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 1
Nagpur, Feb 1 (Reuters) – The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by local traders for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing belts.
Trading activity in edible and non-edible oil remained weak as no trader was mood for any
commitment, watching the Union budget, sources said Wednesday.
*****
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in coconut oil.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) auctions on poor demand from local crushing plants amid
high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past three
sessions and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down
prices in weak trading activity.
Nearly 800 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to
sources. soyabean
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,500-27,100 25,500-28,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,600-27,200 25,600-28,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 300 25,200-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,000, Washim – 28,900, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 28,700,
Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 28,700,
Nanded – 28,200, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,000.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn 30 1,250-1,400 1,300-1,500
Dhan 80 2,130-2,290 2,050-2,200
Cotton 130 5,250-5,507 5,550-5,675
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 1,000 1,000
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,270 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 739 739
Soyoil Solvent 699 699
Cottonseed refined 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 738 738
Soyoil Solvent 699 699
Cottonseed refined oil 750 750
Cottonseed solvent 730 730
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 747 747
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
748 748
JALNA
Soyoil refined
748 748
NANDED
Soyoil refined 750 750
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749,
Baramati – 747, Chalisgaon – 748, Pachora – 750, Parbhani – 750,
Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 747, Supa – 749, Sangli – 749.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700
Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,500,
Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,500, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400,
Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.0 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * * * *