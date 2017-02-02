Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 2 Nagpur, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Soyabean, groundnut oil in edible section and linseed in non-edible section today moved down in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment. Trading activity in other edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas oil prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, upward march in coconut oil still continued here on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady here in limited deals. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut oil because of poor crop position there. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also jacked up prices. About 1,000 and 1,300 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-28,100 25,500-27,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-28,200 25,600-27,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,000-29,200 28,000-29,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,300-27,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,200, Washim – 28,700, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 28,900, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 28,900, Nanded – 28,000, Solapur – 29,200, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,400 Dhan n.a. n.a 2,050-2,200 Cotton 210 5,475-5,550 5,250-5,507 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 700 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 980 1,000 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,320 2,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 741 739 Soyoil Solvent 701 699 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 741 738 Soyoil Solvent 701 699 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 749 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 753 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 751, Baramati – 749, Chalisgaon – 750, Pachora – 752, Parbhani – 753, Koosnoor – 748, Solapur – 750, Supa – 751, Sangli – 751. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,500, Khamgaon – 23,000, Latur – 23,400, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *