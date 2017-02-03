Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 3 Nagpur, Feb 3 (Reuters) – Prices of Coconut KP oil continued to rise in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra today on increased demand by local parties amid weak arrival from producing regions. Reports about weak crop position in producing regions, upward trend on Madhya Pradesh coconut oil also jacked up prices. This oil also attracted buying support from speculators and shot up to record notable gains, sources said Friday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed and castor oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil. Trading activity in major edible oil reported weak today as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in Malaysian palm oil. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,600 25,400-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,200 25,500-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-29,600 28,500-29,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,000-27,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,200, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,200, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,400, Nanded – 28,400, Solapur – 29,400, Sangli – 29,200. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,250-1,400 Dhan 90 2,000-2,240 2,050-2,200 Cotton n.a. n.a. 5,475-5,550 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 743 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 703 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 980 980 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,345 2,320 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 741 741 Soyoil Solvent 701 701 Cottonseed refined 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 741 741 Soyoil Solvent 701 701 Cottonseed refined oil 750 750 Cottonseed solvent 730 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 749 749 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 750 NANDED Soyoil refined 753 753 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 751, Baramati – 749, Chalisgaon – 750, Pachora – 752, Parbhani – 753, Koosnoor – 748, Solapur – 750, Supa – 751, Sangli – 751. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,900, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 24,000, Nandurbar – 23,500, Khamgaon – 23,500, Latur – 24,000, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,800, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,700, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.0 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *