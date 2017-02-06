Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 6 Nagpur, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Steady conditions persisted in major edible oils in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra as oil prices hovered around previous day’s level on small bouts of trading. Absence of buying interest and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market mainly kept prices unchanged. A majority of traders adopted wait and watch move because of weak international edible oil prices, sources said Monday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,500 25,500-28,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,600 25,600-28,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,400 28,300-29,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 25,0100-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,400, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,000, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,500, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn 25 1,350-1,500 1,250-1,400 Dhan 100 2,050-2,221 2,000-2,270 Cotton 221 5,641-5,700 5,300-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 980 980 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,345 2,345 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined 745 750 Cottonseed solvent 725 730 AKOLA Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined oil 745 750 Cottonseed solvent 725 730 DHULIA Soyoil refined 746 746 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 748 JALNA Soyoil refined 748 748 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 750 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 747, Baramati – 745, Latur - 742, Nanded – 742, Parbhani – 749, Koosnoor – 743, Solapur – 742, Supa – 748, Sangli – 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,900-23,300 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,600, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,100, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *