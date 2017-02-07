Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 7 Nagpur, Feb 7 (Reuters) – Coconut KP oil prices today touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming trend in producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil and reports about poor crop position in this season also boosted prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, Linseed and castor oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of good recovery in international edible oils. * Traders expect nearly further rise in coconut oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants. Fresh hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,650 25,000-27,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,750 25,100-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,300-29,400 28,300-29,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,100-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,500, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 28,900, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,200, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 30,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,050-2,221 Cotton 300 5,565-5,665 5,641-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 980 980 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,370 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,345 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 736 736 Soyoil Solvent 696 696 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 736 736 Soyoil Solvent 696 696 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 741 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 743 743 JALNA Soyoil refined 743 743 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 742, Baramati – 740, Latur - 739, Nanded – 737, Parbhani – 742, Koosnoor – 738, Solapur – 738, Supa – 742, Sangli – 742. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,900-23,300 22,900-23,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,600, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,100, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *