Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 8 Nagpur, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Release of stock from stockists also pushed down this oil. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of good rise in international oil prices, sources said Wednesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal since past two session, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and weak condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. About 900 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,400 25,000-27,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,500 25,100-27,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,500, Washim – 29,000, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 29,250, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 29,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,050-2,221 Cotton 300 5,565-5,665 5,641-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 980 980 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,350 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 736 736 Soyoil Solvent 696 696 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 736 736 Soyoil Solvent 696 696 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 741 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 743 743 JALNA Soyoil refined 743 743 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 744 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 742, Baramati – 740, Latur - 739, Nanded – 737, Parbhani – 742, Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 738, Supa – 742, Sangli – 742. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,900-23,300 22,900-23,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,600, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,100, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *