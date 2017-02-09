Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- February 9 Nagpur, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Soyabean and coconut KP oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, linseed oil today reported down here in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockis at higher level. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,500 25,200-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,600 25,300-28,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,200-27,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,100, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 29,250, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,100, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 29,800. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,050-2,221 Cotton 300 5,565-5,665 5,641-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 738 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 695 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 970 980 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,480 2,420 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 736 Soyoil Solvent 702 696 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 738 Soyoil Solvent 701 696 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 748 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 746 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 747, Latur - 746, Nanded – 748, Parbhani – 749, Koosnoor – 751, Solapur – 748, Supa – 749, Sangli – 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,900-23,300 22,900-23,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 23,800, Hingoli – 23,600, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,100, Latur – 23,600, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 13.9 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *