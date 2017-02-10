Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 10 Nagpur, Feb 10 (Reuters) – The slide in rapeseed oil in non-edible section, continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak because of healthy rise in overseas oil prices, according to sources. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in as majority of traders adopted wait and watch move. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today quoted static here in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices declined in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) auctions on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid increased arrival from producing regions. No takers to soyabean & soymeal and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. About 1,500 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. soyabean Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,500-27,400 25,200-27,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,600-27,500 25,300-27,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,000-30,300 29,000-30,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 25,800-27,600 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,500, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,000, Nanded – 28,600, Solapur – 30,000, Sangli – 29,000. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan n.a. n.a. 2,050-2,221 Cotton 300 5,565-5,665 5,641-5,700 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 742 738 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 702 695 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,690 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 970 970 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,480 2,480 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 742 736 Soyoil Solvent 702 696 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 742 738 Soyoil Solvent 701 696 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 748 741 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 746 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 749, Baramati – 747, Latur - 746, Nanded – 748, Parbhani – 749, Koosnoor – 751, Solapur – 748, Supa – 749, Sangli – 752. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 23,000-23,500 22,900-23,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 24,000, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,800, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 23,400, Khamgaon – 23,400, Latur – 24,200, Nanded – 23,400, Parbhani – 23,300, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 23,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * * *