Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 14
Nagpur, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Major edible and non-edible oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by
higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put
pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said
Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil
today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists.
Sharp fall in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment.
* Cottonseed, sunflower refined and linseed oil today ruled steady here thin trading
activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Soymeal prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders.
Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean
oil, weak trend in soymeal, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also said to be the reasons for affecting prices.
About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,200-27,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,300-27,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources.
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 500 25,000-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a
Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a.,
Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,400,
Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,600,
Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 29,700.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton
(100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500
Dhan 50 2,220-2,410 2,050-2,400
Cotton 70 5,000-5,700 5,400-5,640
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 736 742
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 696 702
Cottonseed refined 745 745
Cottonseed solvent 725 725
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,690
Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010
Linseed oil 960 960
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,430
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 735 742
Soyoil Solvent 695 702
Cottonseed refined 745 745
Cottonseed solvent 725 725
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 734 742
Soyoil Solvent 696 701
Cottonseed refined oil 745 745
Cottonseed solvent 725 725
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 742 747
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
742 746
JALNA
Soyoil refined
744 747
NANDED
Soyoil refined 744 748
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 743,
Baramati – 741, Latur - 740, Nanded – 742, Parbhani – 743,
Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 743, Supa – 743, Sangli – 745.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday’s open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,800-23,200 23,000-23,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700
Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,500,
Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,200, Latur – 23,500,
Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a.,
Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius
Rainfall : Nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around
and 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)