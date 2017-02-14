Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-February 14 Nagpur, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Major edible and non-edible oil today suffered heavily in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling looking towards month ending, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today declined sharply here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall in American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment. * Cottonseed, sunflower refined and linseed oil today ruled steady here thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Soymeal prices today moved down here on lack of demand from South-based traders. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, weak trend in soymeal, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also said to be the reasons for affecting prices. About 1,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in Nagpur APMC, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-27,000 25,200-27,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-27,100 25,300-27,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 28,500-30,000 28,500-30,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources. Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 25,000-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a Soyabean plant prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – n.a., Akola -29,600, Washim – 29,300, Dhulia – 29,300, Hingoli – 29,400, Jalna – 28,500, Koosnoor – 30,300, Malkapur – 30,000, Latur – 29,600, Nanded – 29,100, Solapur – 29,700, Sangli – 29,700. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag), Dhan arrival (75 kg bag), cotton (100 kg) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,850-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-7,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,350-1,500 Dhan 50 2,220-2,410 2,050-2,400 Cotton 70 5,000-5,700 5,400-5,640 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 736 742 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 696 702 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,690 Sunflower oil refined 1,010 1,010 Linseed oil 960 960 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,430 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 742 Soyoil Solvent 695 702 Cottonseed refined 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 734 742 Soyoil Solvent 696 701 Cottonseed refined oil 745 745 Cottonseed solvent 725 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 747 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 742 746 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 747 NANDED Soyoil refined 744 748 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 743, Baramati – 741, Latur - 740, Nanded – 742, Parbhani – 743, Koosnoor – 745, Solapur – 743, Supa – 743, Sangli – 745. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday’s open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,800-23,200 23,000-23,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad – 23,700 Akola – 23,500, Washim – 23,500, Dhulia – 24,500, Hingoli – 23,500, Jalna – 23,800, Nandurbar – 24,300, Khamgaon – 23,200, Latur – 23,500, Nanded – 23,500, Parbhani – 23,500, Solapur – 23,500, Supa – n.a., Dharwad – 24,400, Sangli – 24,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius, minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius Rainfall : Nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with light rains. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)